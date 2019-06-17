TODAY |

Black Ferns Sevens claim World Series title, defeated in Biarritz final

The Black Ferns Sevens have claimed the 2019 World Series title in bittersweet fashion, falling 26-10 to the USA in Biarritz.

Coming into the match with the World Series title already in the bag, New Zealand took their foot off the gas somewhat, with the USA opening the scoring in the first minute through Alev Kelter.

Cheta Emba doubled the lead just three minutes later, before a Ruby Tui effort got New Zealand on the board, before Kelter's second saw the two teams going into halftime 19-5 in favour of the USA.

Michaela Blyde's sin-binning shortly into the second half realistically saw the end of New Zealand's chances, as the USA began to pull away with their numerical advantage.

Lauren Doyle sealed the result after the break, before a consolation effort for Shakira Baker, final score 26-10, giving the USA their first ever tournament win.

Tournament wins in Glendale, Dubai, Sydney and Langford saw the Black Ferns Sevens do enough to claim the World Series title for another year.

    A second placed tournament finish was enough for the Kiwis in France. Source: World Sevens Series
