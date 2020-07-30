Black Ferns sensation Portia Woodman reveals she nearly retired after injury woes

For Black Ferns and sevens star Portia Woodman, the last two years have been an emotional roller-coaster, with injuries keeping her on the sidelines.

The 29-year-old has battled an Achilles issue and her own doubts, telling 1 NEWS that she came close to pulling the pin on her career.

"I would be on the training field and I wasn't even paying attention to what the coaches were saying," Woodman told 1 NEWS.

"I wasn't paying attention to what the girls in my position were doing. I could've easily walked away and not gone back to work the next day.

"I wasn't feeling like myself. When I was running, I could run but I couldn't do what I wanted to do.

"I kind of lost the trust in my body and the confidence in my body."

Woodman credits her support network for helping her get back on the paddock, made up of her parents, her sevens teammate, and her partner - Black Fern Renee Wickliffe.

"I'm grateful that she pushed me, and the girls were always there - always there pushing me, celebrating my little successes with me."

Unable to compete in rugby, Woodman turned to her first love, netball, in order to try and rebuild her confidence - albeit on a social level.

"This was just chilling out in div three, competitive but not too competitive - but not too social because I can't handle that," Woodman joked.

The Kiwi flyer returned to the pitch last weekend, getting through 40 minutes for her club Kaikohe. Woodman emerged unscathed, and ready to get back to work as one of the world's best.

Woodman is fully aware that she'll have to earn back her spot in the champion Black Ferns, and Black Ferns sevens sides.

"To be with the girls at home in a position where I can trust myself, trust my body, trust what I know I can do was incredible.

"I'm terrified 'cause I'm gonna have to work my bum off."