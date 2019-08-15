Black Ferns' 'humble as' new captain Les Elder 'leads from the front', teammate says

The Black Ferns' new captain Les Elder has settled into her role flawlessly, teammate Chelsea Alley says.

Elder took over leading the team after long-time skipper Fiao'o Fa'amausili hung up her boots last season but already she's making an impact after leading the Black Ferns to an impressive 47-10 win in Perth last Saturday.

Alley told TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning Elder is a natural leader.

"I think the way she's taken over the team this year has been amazing," Alley said.

"She leads from the front with her actions. Her work rate is incredible. Wherever the ball is, Les is - you saw it on the weekend when she got heaps of turnovers.

"Her mana within the team is really cool. She's just done such a good job taking over."