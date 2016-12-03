 

Black Ferns' Charmaine McMenamin says getting paid is 'nice' but Kiwi team is 'here for the love of the game'

Rugby

Black Ferns loose forward Charmaine McMenamin believes New Zealand Rugby is moving in the right direction with the development of the women's game.

The Black Ferns take on Australia this Saturday at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, in their first Test of the year.

McMenamin, 28, has 14 Tests and admits that women's rugby in New Zealand has come a long way since she debuted for the national side in 2013.

"Of course we would like to be paid more but you know we are here for the love of the game and where we are at now is a huge place right now," said McMenamin.

"It's good but obviously further on down the track we might be able to get an increase but for now it is heading in the right direction."

NZR announced its first contracted female players in rugby union in May.

The NZ women's team take on Australia at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Saturday. Source: 1 NEWS

"It can only grow from here, for us it has never been about pay it has always been about our pride in the jersey and just playing for your country, your friends and family, your mates next to you.

"It's always been about that, so to finally get something it's just nice to be recognised."

The Black Ferns won last year's Rugby World Cup, defeating England in the final 41-32 at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast, Ireland in August.

The Black Ferns take on Australia at ANZ Stadium at 7pm (NZ time) before the All Blacks' first Test against the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup opener.

Charmaine McMenamin says she's hoping female players will get a pay increase in the future. Source: 1 NEWS
Israel Folau focused on Bledisloe Cup Test against All Blacks, not his future

AAP
Israel Folau is refusing to commit to Australian rugby beyond 2018 as he focuses solely on helping the Wallabies finally regain the Bledisloe Cup.

But he concedes the prospect of appearing at another World Cup is appealing and appears to be leaning towards signing on for at least a seventh season in his third football code.

"It's obviously enticing, very exciting with the group that we have here right now," the champion fullback said ahead of Saturday night's Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship series opener with the All Blacks in Sydney.

"There's no doubt that that's something that I look at as well."

The in-demand three-times John Eales Medallist is sure to be in the sights of NRL clubs, as well as cashed-up rugby franchises in Europe and Japan.

But, for now, he's leaving offers in the hands of his agent.

"It's clear that I'm off contract at the end of the year so it's something I'm not worried about as a player," Folau said.

Israel Folau of the Wallabies breaks for a run against the Springboks at NIB Stadium, Perth in Australia. 9 September 2017. Copyright Image: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz
Israel Folau of the Wallabies breaks for a run against the Springboks at NIB Stadium, Perth in Australia. Source: Photosport

"All the work is going on in and around the background with my manager and, when that time comes, I'll sort it out and make a decision."

After himself recommitting for another five years last week until after the 2023 World Cup, Wallabies captain Michael Hooper said he hoped Folau, playmaker Bernard Foley and others would follow suit and resist the big-money temptations from overseas to remain in Australia.

"It's a great sign to see someone like 'Hoops' sign on a long-term deal and he's obviously confident in the team going forward and what he can see and how successful they'll go," Folau said.

"Hopefully a lot of the guys around him, especially the younger guys, can see that and are very excited about the future and wanting to be there long term."

But whether Folau does remains to be seen.

The 29-year-old is preferring to channel his energy towards helping Australia win an elusive Bledisloe Cup after 16 years of defeats and despair.

"It's not rocket science that you definitely want to win it," Folau said.

Despite talk of being shifted to outside centre or even the wing, Folau is expected to be named once again to wear to No.15 jumper when coach Michael Cheika names his team on Thursday.

2016-12-03T00:00:00.000+13:00
The Black Ferns are in high spirits ahead of their Test match against the Wallaroos in Sydney on Saturday, finishing last night's training session with a brilliant dance ritual.

Before the New Zealand women's rugby training wrapped up, the Black Ferns players formed a circle, sang and danced in sync.

The Black Ferns take on Australia at ANZ Stadium at 7pm (NZ time) before the All Blacks' first Test against the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup opener.

The NZ women's team take on Australia at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Saturday. Source: 1 NEWS
