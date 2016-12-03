Black Ferns' Charmaine McMenamin says getting paid is 'nice' but Kiwi team is 'here for the love of the game'

Israel Folau is refusing to commit to Australian rugby beyond 2018 as he focuses solely on helping the Wallabies finally regain the Bledisloe Cup.

But he concedes the prospect of appearing at another World Cup is appealing and appears to be leaning towards signing on for at least a seventh season in his third football code.

"It's obviously enticing, very exciting with the group that we have here right now," the champion fullback said ahead of Saturday night's Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship series opener with the All Blacks in Sydney.

"There's no doubt that that's something that I look at as well."

The in-demand three-times John Eales Medallist is sure to be in the sights of NRL clubs, as well as cashed-up rugby franchises in Europe and Japan.

But, for now, he's leaving offers in the hands of his agent.

"It's clear that I'm off contract at the end of the year so it's something I'm not worried about as a player," Folau said.

Israel Folau of the Wallabies breaks for a run against the Springboks at NIB Stadium, Perth in Australia. Source: Photosport

"All the work is going on in and around the background with my manager and, when that time comes, I'll sort it out and make a decision."

After himself recommitting for another five years last week until after the 2023 World Cup, Wallabies captain Michael Hooper said he hoped Folau, playmaker Bernard Foley and others would follow suit and resist the big-money temptations from overseas to remain in Australia.

"It's a great sign to see someone like 'Hoops' sign on a long-term deal and he's obviously confident in the team going forward and what he can see and how successful they'll go," Folau said.

"Hopefully a lot of the guys around him, especially the younger guys, can see that and are very excited about the future and wanting to be there long term."

But whether Folau does remains to be seen.

The 29-year-old is preferring to channel his energy towards helping Australia win an elusive Bledisloe Cup after 16 years of defeats and despair.

"It's not rocket science that you definitely want to win it," Folau said.