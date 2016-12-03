Black Ferns' Charmaine McMenamin says getting paid is 'nice' but Kiwi team is 'here for the love of the game'

Black Ferns loose forward Charmaine McMenamin believes New Zealand Rugby is moving in the right direction with the development of the women's game.
The Black Ferns take on Australia this Saturday at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, in their first Test of the year.
McMenamin, 28, has 14 Tests and admits that women's rugby in New Zealand has come a long way since she debuted for the national side in 2013.
"Of course we would like to be paid more but you know we are here for the love of the game and where we are at now is a huge place right now," said McMenamin.
"It's good but obviously further on down the track we might be able to get an increase but for now it is heading in the right direction."
NZR announced its first contracted female players in rugby union in May.
"It can only grow from here, for us it has never been about pay it has always been about our pride in the jersey and just playing for your country, your friends and family, your mates next to you.
"It's always been about that, so to finally get something it's just nice to be recognised."
The Black Ferns won last year's Rugby World Cup, defeating England in the final 41-32 at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast, Ireland in August.
The Black Ferns take on Australia at ANZ Stadium at 7pm (NZ time) before the All Blacks' first Test against the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup opener.