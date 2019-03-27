TODAY |

Beauden Barrett returns, Dane Coles on forward-heavy bench for Hurricanes' clash with Sharks

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Hurricanes
Africa

Beauden Barrett is back in the No.10 jersey while Dane Coles has been named on a bench featuring just two backs for the Hurricanes' Super Rugby clash with the Sharks in Durban.

Coles hasn't featured for the Hurricanes since week five due to a calf injury but he's set to replace starting hooker Asafo Aumua on the Sunday morning off the bench.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The 32-year-old played against Petone in the Wellington premier club competition. Source: 1 NEWS

    Barrett has been brought back in to start after he was rested from the Hurricanes' shock loss to the Jaguares in Wellington earlier this month.

    Fellow All Black Ardie Savea shifts back to his familiar spot at openside flanker after playing at No.8 in the 28-13 loss with Reed Prinsep back in the line-up after overcoming injury.

    The only other change to the run on side is at lock where Kane Le'aupepe replaces Isaia Walker-Leawere who moves to the bench.

    The bench only features two backs with Richard Judd covering halfback and James Marshall the utility.

    Coach John Plumtree said he was pleased with how the squad had settled in since arriving in South Africa but knew they had a big contest coming up.

    "There is no doubt this is a really big challenge for us," he said.

    "The Sharks always play well against the Hurricanes, they're in great form and will be as desperate as us to win and keep pushing for a home play-off spot."

    The Hurricanes sit fourth on the overall Super Rugby standings, two spots ahead of the Sharks with a seven point buffer.

    Sunday's game kicks off at 1am NZT.

    Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Wes Goosen, Matt Proctor, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara (c), Reed Prinsep, Ardie Savea, Vaea Fifita, Kane Le'aupepe, James Blackwell, Jeff To'omaga-Allen, Asafo Aumua, Toby Smith. 

    Reserves: Dane Coles, Fraser Armstrong, Ross Geldenhuys, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Gareth Evans, Richard Judd, James Marshall

    Ricky Riccitelli retains his spot as starting hooker for the Canes this Friday in Wellington.
    Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    Rugby
    Hurricanes
    Africa
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    01:00
    The two former world heavyweight champions traded turns throwing combinations at Kevin Barry and other trainers.
    Joseph Parker joined by Tyson Fury for intense ring session at Las Vegas training camp
    2
    The 18-year-old turned down offers from some of the biggest US colleges to play for the Auckland club.
    'Like NBA with training wheels' - How US media, basketball world reacted to Breakers signing top Texas prospect RJ Hampton
    3
    1 NEWS
    David Beckham winds back the clock with pinpoint passing before scoring in United legends match
    4
    Former Oceania Football Confederation general secretary Tai Nicholas
    Senior New Zealand football official banned by FIFA for bribery and corruption
    5
    Michal Kopczynski of the Phoenix with team mates Alex Rufer and Armando Sosa Pena stand dejected after Melbourne scored during their A-League Phoenix vs Melbourne City football match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Sunday the 21st of April 2019. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
    Phoenix hit with $1m fine for failing to meet benchmarks for crowd sizes, TV ratings
    MORE FROM
    Rugby
    MORE
    00:33
    The All Black has been sidelined since March 30 when he hurt his knee in a win against the Stormers.

    SBW on track to return for Blues 'next week' after surgery on troublesome knee
    Chiefs post match huddle after the Super 15 Rugby match - Chiefs v Hurricanes played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Friday 13 July 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

    Chiefs to play Rebels in 'Pride Round' to stand up against homophobia in rugby - report
    Crockett says it's great for the team to build depth with regulars like Dane Coles stuck on the sideline for parts of this season.

    Former All Black Wyatt Crockett signs short-term deal with Japanese club
    Congratulations to Percy Erceg who received Life Membership with the NZ Maori Rugby Board. Percy Erceg is pictured with Andrew Golightly (NZR Board and former NRU Chairman)

    Funeral set for former All Black Percy Erceg, dead at 90