Beauden Barrett returns, Dane Coles on forward-heavy bench for Hurricanes' clash with Sharks

Beauden Barrett is back in the No.10 jersey while Dane Coles has been named on a bench featuring just two backs for the Hurricanes' Super Rugby clash with the Sharks in Durban.

Coles hasn't featured for the Hurricanes since week five due to a calf injury but he's set to replace starting hooker Asafo Aumua on the Sunday morning off the bench.

Barrett has been brought back in to start after he was rested from the Hurricanes' shock loss to the Jaguares in Wellington earlier this month.

Fellow All Black Ardie Savea shifts back to his familiar spot at openside flanker after playing at No.8 in the 28-13 loss with Reed Prinsep back in the line-up after overcoming injury.

The only other change to the run on side is at lock where Kane Le'aupepe replaces Isaia Walker-Leawere who moves to the bench.

The bench only features two backs with Richard Judd covering halfback and James Marshall the utility.

Coach John Plumtree said he was pleased with how the squad had settled in since arriving in South Africa but knew they had a big contest coming up.

"There is no doubt this is a really big challenge for us," he said.

"The Sharks always play well against the Hurricanes, they're in great form and will be as desperate as us to win and keep pushing for a home play-off spot."

The Hurricanes sit fourth on the overall Super Rugby standings, two spots ahead of the Sharks with a seven point buffer.

Sunday's game kicks off at 1am NZT.

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Wes Goosen, Matt Proctor, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara (c), Reed Prinsep, Ardie Savea, Vaea Fifita, Kane Le'aupepe, James Blackwell, Jeff To'omaga-Allen, Asafo Aumua, Toby Smith.