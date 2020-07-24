Beauden Barrett hits out at Kiwi rugby fans about 'cringe' booing behaviour

Blues and All Blacks star Beauden Barrett has criticised New Zealand rugby fans who boo during matches after he received a hostile welcome from Hurricanes supporters last weekend.

Source: 1 NEWS

Barrett made his first appearance at the Cake Tin after leaving the Wellington franchise last year last weekend and was booed throughout the match.

Barrett, who played nine seasons for the Hurricanes prior to his departure and helped them to their first and only title in 2016, told Newstalk ZB the response from fans gave him plenty to think about.

"It makes you wonder doesn't it - how much you can do for a franchise and then be received like that,” he said.

"I give them the benefit of the doubt, it could have been booing with a smile on their face at the same time; but I see it as booing nonetheless."

The 29-year-old went on to say it wasn’t about who the boos were directed at but rather than action general that he disliked, citing multiple times he was left feeling uncomfortable after fans booed Australian rugby team as they took the field in the past.

"I think it's pretty poor to be fair, I've never been a fan of it... when we've had Australian teams play in New Zealand at recent times, whenever that's happened I just cringe.

"There's no place for that in rugby in New Zealand."