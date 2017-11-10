Bastareaud expected to captain, Parra returns for France side to face All Blacks

France coach Jacques Brunnel has named an injury ravaged squad for his side's three Test series against the All Blacks next month, with just one debutant selected among his 32-man touring party.

The All Blacks perform the haka to France prior to their match in 2016. Source: Photosport

Experienced halfback Morgan Parra returns to the side, as do utility backs Wesley Fofana and Maxime Medard.

Hooker Pierre Bourgarit is the only new face among the selected squad.

However, a number of key players have not been selected due to injury or suspension, Baptiste Couilloud, Francois Trinh-Duc, Louis Picamoles Jefferson Poirot and Sebastien Vahaamahina all unavailable.

"This tour of New Zealand against the All Blacks is a wonderful challenge that we are eager to meet," said coach Brunel.

"This is the ideal opportunity for us to make a final review of the squad and to see new players join the France squad before this pre-World Cup season begins. Certain players in this squad had that opportunity and seized it at the last tournament when we had to make several replacements, and are still with us."

No captain has been named to lead the touring party, after Brunel chose not to select regular skipper Guilhem Guirado.

Centre Mathieu Bastareaud expected to take the reigns of the side.

The first Test between the All Blacks and France takes place at Eden Park on June 9.