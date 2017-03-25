 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Augustine Pulu named Blues captain for 2018

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Blues coach Tana Umaga has sprung his first surprise ahead of the 2018 Super Rugby season, naming halfback Augustine Pulu as his side's new captain.

Augustine Pulu of the Blues celebrates after scoring a try. Super Rugby match, Blues v Bulls at QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 25 March 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Augustine Pulu of the Blues celebrates after scoring a try against the Bulls.

Source: Photosport

Pulu, 27, who joined the Blues from the Chiefs at the beginning of 2017, replaces James Parsons at the helm of the Auckland side.

With Parsons' ongoing injury issues and Jerome Kaino unavailable for the beginning of pre-season, Umaga says that it was important that his new skipper be available throughout his team's entire preparation campaign.

"Of course both James and Jerome will continue to play invaluable leadership roles in this team and will be key contributors in all aspects," Umaga said.

"Augie has proven captaincy experience in the Mitre 10 Cup and will add a fresh spark to the team."

Former All Blacks prop Ben Afeaki was also announced as the Blues' new scrum coach for 2018.

The Blues begin their pre-season in Auckland today, minus their All Blacks stars returning from their Northern Hemisphere tour.

Related

Blues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:19
1
The Black Ferns Sevens star was too good in the 45-14 win as they ended day one unbeaten.

Ruby Tui rips USA apart as Black Ferns Sevens unbeaten on World Series opening day

2
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson celebrates his century on Day 3 of the 3rd test match between New Zealand Black Caps and South Africa Proteas. International test match cricket. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Monday 27 March 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps to bowl first against West Indies in first Test of the summer

00:15
3
Mate Ma'a Tonga were presented with special awards by King Tupou IV yesterday.

Watch: Tonga star Konrad Hurrell shows off King's medal with proud grandmother

01:04
4
The English all-rounder has been given clearance to play for Canterbury in the Ford Trophy competition.

'We cannot put him in jeopardy' - Ben Stokes off limits to media during Canterbury stint

00:29
5
The unbeaten Brit is putting in the hard yards ahead of a possible title unification fight.

Watch: Preparing for Parker? Ripped Anthony Joshua shows off gruelling workout

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson celebrates his century on Day 3 of the 3rd test match between New Zealand Black Caps and South Africa Proteas. International test match cricket. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Monday 27 March 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps to bowl first against West Indies in first Test of the summer

Join 1 NEWS NOW for the first day of the first Test between New Zealand and the West Indies from the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

03:28
Former National Party leader Don Brash says a decision may have been made not to prosecute the engineers of the collapsed building - but they were punished, in a way.

CTV engineers 'already convicted in a sense', Don Brash says, after police decide not to press charges

They will have to live with the consequences for the rest of their lives, he said.


00:39
The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

Video: Air NZ's brilliant new 'Mirry Christmus' message pokes fun at Kiwi accent

The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

04:13
Chris Brandolino says increased tropical winds will bring higher temperatures – and also more rain for some places.

Good news! NIWA says summer temperatures set to soar above average

Unfortunately, there could also be higher rainfall in some areas.


00:51
Last week, batsman Ken McClure was dropped due to an assault charge, yet Stokes' signature was highly sought by the Kings.

'Morally, it raises a few questions' - does signing of Ben Stoke make Canterbury hypocrites?

Last week, batsman Ken McClure was dropped due to an assault charge, yet Stokes' signature was highly sought by the Kings.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 