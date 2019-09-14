Auckland downs neighbours Counties Manukau despite three yellow cards

Auckland has beaten neighbours Counties Manukau in this evening's local derby in the Mitre 10 Cup despite losing three different players to yellow cards.

Counties starting the game strongly, attacking Auckland’s defence with set plays but they had to settle for a penalty to Orban Leger to open the scoring.

Twelve minutes in, Akira Ioane was sent to the bin as Auckland had been penalised for collapsing three lineout drives in quick succession.

Late in the first half the Auckland pack were rewarded for their dominance at the breakdown with a try to Blake Gibson, who powered over the line.

It only took Auckland three minutes in the second half to extend their lead with a try to Caleb Clarke, who punched a whole through the Counties defense. It also didn’t take long for the Aucklanders to lose another player to the sin bin as Tumua Manu was yellow carded for a dangerous tackle.

Later on the game Auckland completed a hattrick of yellows after Jonathan Ruru was binned as he entered a ruck with only his shoulders, an act which was deemed to be dangerous contact.