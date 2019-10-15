Ardie Savea hoping to replicate brother Julian's blockbuster 2015 quarter-final display

Ardie Savea needs to look no further than his older brother for inspiration ahead of this weekend's Rugby World Cup quarter-final, following Julian Savea's incredible showing against France four years ago.

As the All Blacks advanced to the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup, opponents France were on the receiving end of one of the most dominant individual displays in rugby history, coming up against the older Savea brother at the peak of his powers.

Julian Savea was unplayable on that rainy afternoon in Cardiff, scoring a hat-trick as the All Blacks claimed a 62-13 win to banish demons against the same team at the same venue at the 2007 World Cup.

At that point, younger brother Ardie hadn't yet debuted for the All Blacks, watching on as a fan and family member. However, four years on the roles are reversed, with Ardie now presented the chance to dominate a quarter-final in the same way Julian did.

Speaking to media in Tokyo this afternoon, Savea says that he isn't putting any pressure on himself to emulate his brother.

"I try and prepare myself mentally and physically throughout the week so I can give myself the best possible chance to put in a good performance if I do get the opportunity," Savea said.

"If it happens it happens, if it doesn't, it doesn't."

Julian meanwhile is yet to give Ardie any advice on how to handle a quarter-final, instead just wishing his brother luck for Saturday night.

"If you know Bussy [Julian], he probably doesn't even notice," Savea joked.

"He just sends me good luck. He won't mention the quarter-finals."