Ardie Savea completes sweep at New Zealand Rugby awards

All Blacks star Ardie Savea has completed a sweep at the New Zealand Rubgy awards in Auckland.

Ardie Savea. Source: Photosport

The powerhouse loose forward, who didn’t attend the awards after undergoing knee surgery, won the Kel Tremain Memorial Trophy as the player of the year.

He also claimed the All Blacks and Super Rugby player of the year awards.

The Black Ferns Sevens won team of the year while Charmaine McMenamin won Black Ferns player of the year.