TODAY |

All Blacks take in the sites of Tokyo, meet fans ahead of first Rugby World Cup game

Natalia Sutherland
1 NEWS NOW Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Asia
Rugby World Cup
Natalia Sutherland

The All Blacks took a short break from training today to take in the sites of Tokyo and meet fans ahead of tomorrow's first pool match with the Springboks.

TJ Perenara, Atu Moli and George Bridge visited the Fukutoku Jinzya Shrine in Tokyo's Chuo City paying their respects to the local culture as part of a sponsored event this morning.

The shrine nestled amongst skyscrapers in the busy area of Nihonbashi is to Ukano-mitama-no-mikoto, who is the god of harvest.

A throng of local media lined the streets surrounding the shrine to get a quick glimpse of the players as they entered the historic grounds while local fans took any chance they could to meet the tournament favourites.

The All Blacks took a short break from training today to take in the sites of Tokyo. Source: 1 NEWS

Moli, Bridge and Perenara took part in a traditional washing ceremony before ringing a bell to pay their respects.

The trio then met local chefs at local restaurants near the shrine.

The All Blacks take on the Springboks at Yokohama Stadium tomorrow night.

TJ Perenara, Atu Moli and George Bridge visited the Fukutoku Jinzya Shrine in Tokyo's Chuo City. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Asia
Rugby World Cup
Natalia Sutherland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Richie McCaw delivers Webb Ellis Cup as Japan 2019 opens in style
2
Scotty Stevenson, Stephen Donald headline Spark Sport, TVNZ's Rugby World Cup commentary team
3
Full details, and how to watch, every All Blacks fixture at the Rugby World Cup
4
Rieko Ioane overtaken by George Bridge, Sevu Reece after untimely 'flat patch', says Steve Hansen
5
Fiji target upset win over Wallabies to begin Rugby World Cup run
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:43

Commemorations held to mark 20 years since New Zealand sent troops into East Timor conflict

Full details, and how to watch, every All Blacks fixture at the Rugby World Cup
00:30

Ngani Laumape continues try-scoring ways with Manawatu, pounces on bouncing ball to score

Tattoos on RWC players and fans sparking debate in Japan around strictness, affiliations of body art