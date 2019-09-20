All Blacks take in the sites of Tokyo, meet fans ahead of first Rugby World Cup game

The All Blacks took a short break from training today to take in the sites of Tokyo and meet fans ahead of tomorrow's first pool match with the Springboks.

TJ Perenara, Atu Moli and George Bridge visited the Fukutoku Jinzya Shrine in Tokyo's Chuo City paying their respects to the local culture as part of a sponsored event this morning.

The shrine nestled amongst skyscrapers in the busy area of Nihonbashi is to Ukano-mitama-no-mikoto, who is the god of harvest.

A throng of local media lined the streets surrounding the shrine to get a quick glimpse of the players as they entered the historic grounds while local fans took any chance they could to meet the tournament favourites.

The All Blacks took a short break from training today to take in the sites of Tokyo. Source: 1 NEWS

Moli, Bridge and Perenara took part in a traditional washing ceremony before ringing a bell to pay their respects.

The trio then met local chefs at local restaurants near the shrine.