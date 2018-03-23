All Blacks sweat as Ryan Crotty fails concussion test against Blues

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will be waiting with baited breath, as star midfielder Ryan Crotty failed a concussion test during the first half of the Crusaders' clash with the Blues at Eden Park.

Shortly into the first half, Crotty was forced from the field with a head knock, before failing his head injury assessment, ruled out of the rest of the match.

The news comes as the All Blacks prepare to name their squad for next month's three Test series against France.

Blues fullback Matt Duffie was also ruled out of the match having failed a concussion test.