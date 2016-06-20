 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


All Blacks sweat after quartet of injuries between Chiefs, Crusaders

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The All Blacks' injury concerns heading into next week's first Test against France have taken a turn, with a number of players now uncertainties for the Eden Park encounter.

Northern Tour - Wales v All Blacks, 22 November 2014 All Blacks' Brodie Retallick is tackled by Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones Mandatory Credit ©Photosport/Inpho/Billy Stickland

All Blacks' Brodie Retallick is tackled by Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in the November 2014 Test.

Source: Photosport

With the likes of Ryan Crotty and stand-in captain Sam Whitelock already under injury clouds with ongoing head-knock issues, the quartet of Sam Cane, Brodie Retallick, Jordan Taufua and Jack Goodhue will be giving coach Steve Hansen sleepless nights after last night's encounter between the Chiefs and Crusaders in Hamilton.

Having missed the past five weeks with an abdominal strain, Cane played no part in his side's 34-20 loss last night, despite having been marked for a return off the bench.

To make matters worse, Retallick failed to return to the field after the halftime interval, with Chiefs coach Colin Cooper confirming the star lock had suffered a pectoral injury.

The injury concerns weren't just restricted to the Chiefs though, with the Crusaders also falling victim during the bruising encounter.

In line to replace Kieran Read in the number eight role, Jordan Taufua faces a nervous wait, with a recurrence of a calf injury flaring up again.

For Goodhue, also eyeing a Test debut with Sonny Bill Williams ruled out earlier this week, a hamstring injury could scupper any All Blacks plans for the young centre.

The quarter will head into All Blacks camp tomorrow, where they will be assessed by team medical staff.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The former world number one wound back the clock in style.

Watch: Crowd goes bonkers as Tiger Woods holes classic eagle at PGA Memorial Tournament

01:15
2

Exclusive: NZ cycling coach needed medical treatment during 2016 Rio Olympic Games after consuming alcohol

00:17
3
Ngatai showed his speed, strength and improvisation skills to set up the Chiefs' second try of the night.

As it happened: Crusaders earn another textbook win after repelling Chiefs' second half comeback attempt

00:15
4
New Zealand defeated Scotland and Argentina, but lost to Fiji at Twickenham.

Young gun Etene Nanai-Seturo dances through Scotland on London Sevens' opening day

01:48
5
The Warriors skipper admitted he doesn't have a plan for if his partner goes into labour during the Bunnies game.

Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and his partner welcome baby girl

00:59
Dog handler Constable Regan Turner says he ran past an injured Kosmo a couple of times on a callout where the dog was stabbed.

'I knew something sinister had happened' - Kosmo the police dog's handler describes the night he thought he would lose his partner

Kosmo was stabbed in the throat while he and Constable Regan Turner were responding to a family harm incident this week.

01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.

Otara resident Wayne Joseph.

South Aucklanders fear effects of fuel tax - 'Most of us are not high-income earners'

Mayor Phil Goff says the consequences would be "inconceivable" if it was not introduced.

04:08
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ

Some of the topics discussed in the interviews included no consequences for "s*** behaviour", "a real lack of holding people accountable".

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 