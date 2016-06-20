All Blacks sweat after quartet of injuries between Chiefs, Crusaders

The All Blacks' injury concerns heading into next week's first Test against France have taken a turn, with a number of players now uncertainties for the Eden Park encounter.

All Blacks' Brodie Retallick is tackled by Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in the November 2014 Test. Source: Photosport

With the likes of Ryan Crotty and stand-in captain Sam Whitelock already under injury clouds with ongoing head-knock issues, the quartet of Sam Cane, Brodie Retallick, Jordan Taufua and Jack Goodhue will be giving coach Steve Hansen sleepless nights after last night's encounter between the Chiefs and Crusaders in Hamilton.

Having missed the past five weeks with an abdominal strain, Cane played no part in his side's 34-20 loss last night, despite having been marked for a return off the bench.

To make matters worse, Retallick failed to return to the field after the halftime interval, with Chiefs coach Colin Cooper confirming the star lock had suffered a pectoral injury.

The injury concerns weren't just restricted to the Chiefs though, with the Crusaders also falling victim during the bruising encounter.

In line to replace Kieran Read in the number eight role, Jordan Taufua faces a nervous wait, with a recurrence of a calf injury flaring up again.

For Goodhue, also eyeing a Test debut with Sonny Bill Williams ruled out earlier this week, a hamstring injury could scupper any All Blacks plans for the young centre.