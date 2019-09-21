All Blacks super fan Kristen Whiu says New Zealand team looking 'pumped' ahead of Springboks clash

All Blacks fans in Japan for the Rugby World Cup are soaking up the excitement as they prepare for New Zealand's opening game of the tournament tonight

The All Blacks play their fierce rivals the Springboks at 9:45pm tonight in Yokohama.

New Zealanders over there are pretty confident our boys will come home with a win.

"It's a big game, I feel the boys are up for it. We saw them training the other day at the Captain's Run and they're looking sharp, focused and pumped for it," All Blacks Super Fan Kristen Whiu told 1 NEWS.