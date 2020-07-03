All Blacks star Beauden Barrett leaving Blues, NZ for lucrative two-year deal in Japan - report

All Blacks and Blues superstar Beauden Barrett has reportedly signed a multi-million dollar deal with a Japanese club that will see him leave New Zealand in December.

The Daily Mail reports the 29-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Suntory worth $3 million with Barrett to be paid $1.5 million a year, making him one of the highest paid rugby players in the world.

As a result of the deal though, Barrett won't be available for the All Blacks in 2021 and 2022, however it’s understood New Zealand Rugby agreed to the move to help ease the financial hit of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-time World Player of the Year re-signed with New Zealand Rugby last year on a four-year deal that took him until after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, but his contract came with an option to take a break from playing here for a stint in Japan sometime over the contract’s duration.

Beauden Barrett scores against Ireland in RWC 2019 quarter-final. Source: Photosport

The length of that break would be negotiated with NZR and the Blues.

Barrett is currently playing for the Blues after departing the Hurricanes last season and his impact has already been noted with the Auckland franchise top of the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition ladder thanks to three straight wins – all of which he’s started at fullback in.

The Daily Mail reports Barrett would move to Japan after this year's All Blacks internationals, which are still up in the air due to Covid-19.