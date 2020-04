All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah are expecting their first child.

Beauden Barrett and fiancee Hannah Laity. Source: Instagram/Beauden Barrett

Barrett, who is waiting to play his first match for the Blues since leaving the Hurricanes, announced the news on his Instagram account today.

"We're expanding our bubble!" he wrote.

"Can't wait to do parenting with you sweets Hannah Laity".

The baby is due in September.