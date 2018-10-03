 

'The All Blacks ship keeps sailing on' - Dane Coles admits he's behind Codie Taylor in Steve Hansen's plans

1 NEWS
All Blacks hooker Dane Coles says he knows he's no longer Steve Hansen's first choice in the number two jersey, but he is relishing his return to rugby, opening up about his second straight extended spell on the sidelines.

Coles, 31, made his return to the field earlier this month after picking up a serious knee injury during 2017's end-of-year tour, adding another 40 minutes in Wellington's loss to Auckland at Eden Park yesterday.

With the Lions' Mitre 10 Cup hopes now dashed, Coles will fly to Japan to link up with the rest of the All Blacks squad ahead of their northern hemisphere tour.

Speaking to Stuff, though, Coles detailed his difficulty in dealing with another significant reason - having also missed most of the 2017 season with concussion problems, while also ruled out of a majority of 2016 with rib and calf injuries.

"I'm just happy to be back playing some rugby," Coles said.

"There were two or three times I had dates in my head that I'd get back, and then those dates got pushed out each time. You have a little sulk to yourself and just keep chipping away and jump on board and get on with it."

Coles also said he was realistic about his prospects for game time on the All Blacks' end of year tour, seemingly overtaken in the pecking order by fellow hooker Codie Taylor.

"The All Blacks will have a plan around that, and they won't just chuck me in the deep end.

"But I feel good. I've done the work this year, and I feel confident in myself. Every game I play will help, and the trainings over there are pretty intense, and I'll get a lot out of that.

"As much as you think you have an effect, the All Blacks ship keeps sailing on. I'm stoked for him. He's taken his chances, and it's up to me and Nate (Nathan Harris) to try to catch him.

"All I can do is take care of my preparation, work hard, and if I get a chance, I get a chance."

Crotty praised Taylor's influence in the All Blacks side this year. Source: 1 NEWS
