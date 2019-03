The All Blacks Sevens have finished pool play in Las Vegas undefeated after grinding out a 19-7 win over Spain this morning.

The Kiwi side beat Canada and Samoa yesterday to sit at the top of Pool A heading into this morning's match, but will still made to work by the European minnows.

Joe Ravouvou got the team off to a perfect start with a runaway try shortly after kickoff and Vilimoni Koroi followed up shortly before halftime with a runaway score of his own, giving the Kiwi men a 14-0 lead going into the break.

But the All Blacks Sevens got into trouble midway through the second half when Ravouvou was sent to the bin for playing from an offside position near his tryline.

Spain scored off the ensuing penalty and had two minutes to see if they could tie the scores with another converted try.

But a quesitonable chip kick was collected by the All Blacks Sevens and led to a perfect counterattack with Sam Dickson crossing over and putting the game out of reach.

The win means the All Blacks Sevens now play Fiji in the Cup quarterfinals this afternoon after the Pacific powerhouse was stunned by Australia in pool play.