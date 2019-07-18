TODAY |

All Blacks' rookies have 'stepped up really well' to face Argentina, says captain Cane

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Stand in All Blacks captain Sam Cane is backing his side's young guns to fire against Argentina, with five rookies in line to debut tomorrow morning.

Cane, 27, will lead the All Blacks for the third time tomorrow morning, while Sevu Reece debuts on the right wing, with the quartet of Atu Moli, Luke Jacobsen, Josh Ioane and Braydon Ennor likely to come off the bench.

However, with most of the Super Rugby champion Crusaders given a week off, the All Blacks will be boasting a somewhat inexperienced side for their first Test match of 2019.

Speaking to media after his side's captain's run this morning, Cane put his faith in the five debutants, backing them to stake their claim heading forward into the Rugby Championship, as well as the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

​"It will be a very, very tough Test match. We're excited, we've had a few new guys come in, and they've stepped up really well," Cane said.

"I've been really impressed with the way they've trained this week and it's exciting for them to get an opportunity.

"Then, there is a good opportunity for us to take a real ownership of the team."

The All Blacks face Argentina at 6am tomorrow from Buenos Aires.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks coach named five debutants to face Argentina in the Rugby Championships opener. Source: All Blacks TV
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by 1 NEWS’ Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville.
The Front Row: World Cup countdown begins, All Blacks stats-attack and Scotty storms out
2
Blake Green kicks a field goal against the Sharks
Warriors hero Blake Green relieved after narrow win over Sharks
3
Sam Burgess. Vodafone Warriors v South Sydney Rabbitohs, NRL Rugby League round 12, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 26 May 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Rabbitohs captain Sam Burgess out indefinitely after drip inserted into heart
4
Brad Thorn grilled James O'Connor before allowing him to sign with Reds - 'We were pretty direct'
5
Jordie Barrett. Hurricanes v Highlanders, Super Rugby. Wellington, New Zealand. Friday 8 March 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Jordie Barrett to reject other Super Rugby sides to stay with Hurricanes - report
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
Ryan Crotty. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks. Rugby Championship test match. Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. Saturday 15 September 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Over 700 tickets for All Blacks v Springboks cancelled, fans urged to not buy second hand
00:28
Asafo Aumua, Braydon Ennor and Liam Coltman all saddled up in Buenos Aires.

All Blacks sample Argentinian culture with polo experience
All Black Ngani Laumape is hugged by Jordie Barrett after diving over to score the first try during the third and final match between the Lions and All Blacks in the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017 in Auckland on the 8th July 2017. Copyright Photo; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

'He understands his role' - Argentina warned of Ngani Laumape ahead of Rugby Championship opener
01:26
After his playing career was ended by concussion, Ben Afeaki will finally get to go to a World Cup.

One-Test All Black finally getting World Cup chance as Manu Samoa forwards coach