All Blacks' rookies have 'stepped up really well' to face Argentina, says captain Cane

Stand in All Blacks captain Sam Cane is backing his side's young guns to fire against Argentina, with five rookies in line to debut tomorrow morning.

Cane, 27, will lead the All Blacks for the third time tomorrow morning, while Sevu Reece debuts on the right wing, with the quartet of Atu Moli, Luke Jacobsen, Josh Ioane and Braydon Ennor likely to come off the bench.

However, with most of the Super Rugby champion Crusaders given a week off, the All Blacks will be boasting a somewhat inexperienced side for their first Test match of 2019.

Speaking to media after his side's captain's run this morning, Cane put his faith in the five debutants, backing them to stake their claim heading forward into the Rugby Championship, as well as the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

​"It will be a very, very tough Test match. We're excited, we've had a few new guys come in, and they've stepped up really well," Cane said.

"I've been really impressed with the way they've trained this week and it's exciting for them to get an opportunity.

"Then, there is a good opportunity for us to take a real ownership of the team."