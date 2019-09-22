All Blacks rave over Ardie Savea's dominance against Springboks: 'He's at the peak of his powers'

Ardie Savea's dominant display has been given a huge thumbs up from coaches and teammates alike, having played a vital role in last night's 23-13 win over the Springboks in Yokohama.

Starting out of position at number six, Savea was utilised across the loose forward trio last night, filling for both Sam Cane and Kieran Read when called upon.

Aside from that, Savea made himself invaluable in both attack and defence, winning multiple turnovers before beginning counter attacks, even sidestepping Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe.

Speaking to media this afternoon, coach Steve Hansen gave his verdict on Savea's display.

"He's playing really well isn't he?" Hansen began.

"He's just got better and better as he's gotten older and stronger. We've always known he's an exceptional athlete, but at the moment I think he's at the peak of his powers.

"He's playing really well, he's really confident, it doesn't matter where he plays. It gives us a really good bit of x-factor there."

Savea's Hurricanes and All Blacks teammate Dane Coles was also asked about the loose forward's performance, blown away by the transformation over the past 18 months.

"From a little boy from Rongotai to probably one of the best players in the world at the moment," Coles said.

"He's a special kid, and it's showing on the field. He's got a good heart, he's a good person. When he's on that field, he's just doing everything he can to show what it means to be an All Black.

"His speed, his physicality, I can't put it on one thing - he's just an all round great player at the moment.