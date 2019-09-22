All Blacks pleased with discipline in World Cup win against Springboks

After running into troubles with the whistle earlier this year, Kieran Read says the All Blacks put a bit of extra emphasis on their discipline for last night's Rugby World Cup Test against the Springboks.

The All Blacks averaged nine penalties a game in this year's Rugby Championship but in last night's 23-13 win over the Springboks, they gave away just four.

"Discipline was always going to be a massive thing for us," Captain Read said.

"South Africans love to build pressure through those penalties."

And that was exactly what the Springboks attempted to do in the opening 20 minutes, putting the All Blacks under intense pressure in their own half with a relentless attack.

But that pressure only converted into a 3-0 lead for the Springboks before the All Blacks took control of the game.

"It was a conscious decision from us to make sure we didn't give away too many penalties.