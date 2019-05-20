TODAY |

All Blacks northern players urged to work on micro-skills in Auckland camp

The All Blacks' North Island players have gathered in Auckland today for a season foundation day, with a few extras added in.

Several players on the injured list attended the one-day camp, where a focus has been on the specific skills players use in the game.

Tomorrow marks four months exactly until the first World Cup pool game against the Springboks and in Steve Hansen's words, when the All Blacks' attempt to try to recapture the cup.

1 NEWS’ Andrew Saville went to find out more in the video above.

