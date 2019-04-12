All Blacks midfielder Jack Goodhue one of three Crusaders to re-sign with club

All Blacks midfielder Jack Goodhue along with two other Crusaders have opted to re-sign with the Canterbury franchise.

The Crusaders announced yesterday that the 23-year-old Northland star along with lock Mitch Dunshea and flanker Billy Harmon have opted to stay with the club through to the end of 2020.

Goodhue has had a whirlwind rise in his blossoming rugby career, debuting for the All Blacks last year and already adding seven Test caps to his name alongside 37 Super Rugby caps with the Crusaders since 2017.

It's a key signing for the Crusaders with fellow All Blacks midfielder Ryan Crotty leaving the side after this season.

Dunshea has become a key part of the Crusaders machine this season after struggling for game time since his 2017 debut.

The 23-year-old has earned starts with the absences of Sam Whitelock and Quinten Strange this season and with Whitelock taking a break from Super Rugby in 2020 as part of his new deal, those chances are sure to grow.

Opportunities could also come up for Harmon, who has played three games for the Crusaders so far this season, with veteran loose forward Matt Todd yet to announce his future post-2019.

The three signings join a long list of players retained by the Crusaders, which also includesl the likes of All Blacks Richie Mo'unga, Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Scott Barrett, George Bridge and David Havili.