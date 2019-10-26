TODAY |

All Blacks bow and show respect to Japanese crowd as they exit Rugby World Cup

Despite their heartache, the All Blacks showed their thanks to their Japanese hosts, bowing at the end of their 19-7 defeat by England at Yokohama. 

The whole All Blacks squad, including the players who did not play in the loss, lined up behind the posts to bow to the fans as their hopes of a third-straight world title evaporated. 

Whitelock’s shove saw a NZ penalty reversed, a huge moment in the World Cup semi-final. Source: Spark Sport RWC

Fans of the All Blacks in Japan will still be able to see their team in action next Friday in the bronze-medal match, a day before the Rugby World Cup. 

The English stood in v formation as they more than accepted the All Blacks’ pre-match challenge. Source: Spark Sport RWC

In return the Japanese crowd also saluted their side with a big cheer and round of applause. 

The New Zealand side refused to allow defeat to stop them showing their thanks to their hosts in Japan. Source: Spark Sport RWC
