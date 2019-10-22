TODAY |

All Blacks allay fears over Kieran Read missing training: 'He didn't want to get wet'

The All Blacks have quashed any fears over the fitness of captain Kieran Read, absent from training today ahead of facing England in this weekend's Rugby World Cup semi-final.

Read, 33, was a notable absentee from the All Blacks' training run, however coach Steve Hansen confirmed that his captain is fighting fit ahead of this weekend's match.

"There's no issue," Hansen said.

"He was in the gym on the bike, he got a tight calf out of the game the other day. We weren't prepared to put him out on the track today, on a wet track."

Teammate Sam Whitelock though, offered a different take over his captain's absence.

"The banter around the team today is that he didn't want to get wet," Whitelock joked.

"I'm sure he'll be fine, he's a tough man. He just didn't want to get wet."

The All Blacks name their side to face England on Thursday afternoon NZT.

Source: 1 NEWS
