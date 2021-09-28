Aaron Smith shows off dazzling passing skills in TikTok video

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith enlisted the help of a brave Manawatū teammate to show off his passing accuracy after training in Palmerston North.

Smith's currently lining up for the Turbos, having made himself unavailable for the All Blacks' overseas commitments while he awaits the birth of his second child.

He remains as dedicated as ever to his craft, however, knocking a cone from the head of a teammate with a pass before dealing to water bottles on each hand.