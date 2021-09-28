TODAY |

Aaron Smith shows off dazzling passing skills in TikTok video

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith enlisted the help of a brave Manawatū teammate to show off his passing accuracy after training in Palmerston North. 

Smith, who is playing for Manawatū while he waits for the birth of his second child, enlisted teammates to show off his sharp passing ability. Source: Twitter: Aaron Smith

Smith's currently lining up for the Turbos, having made himself unavailable for the All Blacks' overseas commitments while he awaits the birth of his second child. 

He remains as dedicated as ever to his craft, however, knocking a cone from the head of a teammate with a pass before dealing to water bottles on each hand.

Another teammate throws a bottle in the air, which Smith nails as well, proving that aged 32 and with 101 Test caps to his name, his skills remain as sharp as ever. 

