Aaron Smith reflects on ‘interesting, challenging’ 2020 so far – ‘We’ve got to be grateful’

In a year of difficulties and challenges, Aaron Smith is reminding himself to be grateful as a New Zealand rugby player.

The halfback said Kiwi rugby players realise how lucky they’ve been with the Covid-19 pandemic. Source: 1 NEWS

With Covid-19's impact still being felt globally, Smith said he and other Kiwi players have been lucky so far, given they've been able to play a season of rugby with crowds still in place - something other countries can't even think about doing yet.

"Super Rugby Aotearoa was great but physically demanding," Smith said.

"But we've just got to be really grateful for what we've got - we've got two Tests at home in New Zealand with crowds, under the circumstances of the world.

"The year has been really hard for everyone but as a rugby player, we get paid to stay fit, hang out with our mates and play a game that we love."

Smith said it was now up to them to make the most of this opportunity for those Kiwis still "doing it really tough" after two lockdowns.

"It's up to us to be grateful for our opportunity to play rugby and maybe provide a little bit of a gap to give them something to not worry about or get excited about and what better way to do that than a match against Australia in New Zealand?"

The All Blacks' first of two Bledisloe Tests in New Zealand is at 4pm next Sunday.

