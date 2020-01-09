Aaron Cruden not thinking of All Blacks return ahead of Super Rugby comeback

Having returned to New Zealand rugby with the Chiefs for the 2020 Super Rugby season, Aaron Cruden says he isn't intending on adding to his 50 All Blacks caps just yet.

Cruden, 31, returns home to New Zealand for the upcoming season, after an injury plagued stint in France with Montpellier, hopeful of finding his best with his former side, the Chiefs.

His departed New Zealand in 2017, having lost his spot as the All Blacks' first-choice first-five, now also behind the likes of Richie Mo'unga and Damian McKenzie in the hunt for the number 10 jersey.

Speaking to media in Hamilton today though, Cruden says that the thought of returning to the All Blacks under new coach Ian Foster isn't something he's concerned with.

"I just want to contribute to each environment I'm in," Cruden says.

"I haven't really thought too much about the All Blacks. I've been removed from that environment for a few seasons now, there's been a bit of changes in that scene as well.

Cruden is instead hopeful of helping the Chiefs to Super Rugby glory for the first time since 2013.

"For me coming back, it's more about contributing to the Chiefs.

"Obviously, we have aspirations of winning a title, and if I can be a part of that, I'll be extremely pleased by the end of the season."