2021 New Zealand Rugby Sevens tournament called off due to Covid-19 pandemic

The 2021 New Zealand Rugby Sevens tournament has been called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, NZ Rugby confirmed this evening.

All Blacks Sevens captain Tim Mikkelson and Black Ferns captain Sarah Hirini with trophies after winning in Hamilton. Source: Photosport

World Rugby announced both the New Zealand and Australian legs of the 2021 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series will not be played, "due to the continued global uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic".

The New Zealand leg of the World Rugby Sevens was due to be played at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton next January over the 23rd and 24th.

HSBC New Zealand Sevens co-promoter and 37 South managing director Dallas Fisher said Hamilton and the Waikato region should be proud of what had been achieved over the past three years.

“The event has generated significant financial benefits for the region and been an immense source of pride for the city. Fans have embraced the event and we will be ready and willing to do it all again in the future.”

According to NZ Rugby, it means the All Blacks and Black Ferns Sevens teams' schedules have been disrupted, but Lendrum said contingency plans were well advanced to ensure both teams were well prepared for the Tokyo Olympics.