‘Diving, barista, piano and guitar’ - Rising Chiefs lock Laghlan McWhannell bucking stereotype of rugby player

A young man who is aiming to make the Test cut in years to come is breaking the stereotype of an up-and-coming rugby player.

Laghlan McWhannell has recently picked up the Players Association award for personal development after remarkable year off the field. Source: 1 NEWS

Laghlan McWhannell has recently picked up the players association award for personal development.

From piano lessons to whipping up a quick lunch, to completing dive certificates, there isn't much McWhannell hasn't turned his hand to.

“I just enjoy trying to do new things and I suppose always trying to better myself,” McWhannell said.

The 21-year-old national age grade rep of Scottish stock, tore ankle ligaments last May and spent six months out of the game.

“You can't just sit there and game all day and eat chocolate, as one of my coaches told me,” he said.

So the young lock threw himself into just about everything.

Apart from aiming for his dive masters certificate, there's cooking, barista lessons and the piano. McWhannell has also passed his level one and level two world rugby coaching certificates.

He's attended public speaking courses and already owns his first house, and works closely with new Chiefs charity, The Waterboy.

The charity helps under privileged kids become involved in sport and also runs a mentoring programme, McWhannell is a big part of the set up.

“He's just a very kind-hearted guy who I think realises the profile of his position and what it can do for others,” The Waterboy founder Thomas Nabbs said.

“It's definitely rewarding being part of it,” McWhannell said.

