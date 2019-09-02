TODAY |

World Rowing confirms details for 'last chance regatta' with two NZ crews yet to qualify for Tokyo

Source:  1 NEWS

The final Olympic qualifying rowing event has been finalised with World Rowing revealing details of the “last chance regatta” this morning.

World Rowing confirmed this morning Lucerne will host the event from May 15 to 17 with global participation expected despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisation feels health concerns, quarantines and the "fair and equal opportunity to access the event" can be achieved for teams travelling globally to participate.

Rowing New Zealand was sending two crews, the men's eight and the men's quad, to the Swiss city before the regatta was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The postponed Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23 where New Zealand already has nine boats qualified.

Other Sport
Rowing
