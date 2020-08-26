Wellington sports events set to be derailed by move to Alert Level 2

Key sporting events set to take place in Wellington this week will likely be ruined by this afternoon's confirmation the capital will move to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 from 6pm today.

An empty SKY Stadium. Source: Photosport

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed this afternoon the Wellington region will move to Level 2 this evening after a visit from a Covid-positive Australian tourist.

The level change will also include the Wairarapa and Kāpiti Coast, up to north of Ōtaki, and is in place until at least Sunday.

The change means an increase in restrictions throughout the region, including a limit of 100 people at gatherings such as weddings and funerals.

The sudden gathering restrictions being enforced will have a significant impact on sport in Wellington with tonight's Wellington Sport Awards no longer able to have a crowd.

Nine hundred people were expected at tonight's awards at TSB Arena.

The biggest sporting event that will be effected will be the Māori All Blacks' first Test of the year against Samoa which is scheduled to take place at Sky Stadium on Saturday.

Both the Wellington Saints and Central Pulse will likely be affected as well with both sides scheduled to host games on Sunday afternoon.