'We all put our heart and soul out there' - Black Ferns sevens star credits team culture for current hot form

Black Ferns sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong has credited her team's current hot form to the players' willingness to work hard for each other.

Tyla Nathan-Wong says the team's bond and work ethic has played a big part in her side's dominant form.
The New Zealand women's team thumped Australia today 46-0 in the final to claim the Langford Sevens title in Canada.

Nathan-Wong said she was immensely proud of her side's dominant display and historic win over trans-Tasman rivals Australia.

"I am just honestly so proud of this team, it's been a hectic couple of months," Nathan-Wong said.

"To come out here and put that effort against a strong Australian side is amazing."

Williams scored two tries in the final as NZ thumped Australia 46-0 to win the Langford Sevens in Canada.
The Black Ferns sit four points behind Australia in the World Series, with next month's final event in Paris remaining. 

"It just shows you the hard work, the trust, the belief, the connection that we have and this team culture is incredible."

Nathan-Wong said that every player in the team has been doing their role and give their all when they are on the field.

The NZ side had their biggest ever winning margin against Australia, winning the final 46-0.
"It's almost indescribable sometimes, like we just click really and no matter who is out on that field, we all put our heart and soul out there and we work for each other.

"If someone makes a break in our team we are all chasing hard."

