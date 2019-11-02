Watch: Team NZ show off foiling monohull in full flight gliding across Hauraki Gulf

Team New Zealand have shared footage of their AC75 boat gliding across the Hauraki Gulf this week as they continue preparations for their defence of the America's Cup.

It comes after Team NZ confirmed earlier this month they would be using 5G technology from Spark to enable them to stream data directly from the boat back to the team's base.

"We're logging huge amounts of data and there's some really interesting trade-offs with this boat," Dan Bernasconi, Team NZ’s Head of Design, told 1 NEWS last week.

"Just getting out there and doing take-offs, doing manoeuvres, is a really big part of our design process."

The rapid gains in progress means Team NZ are able to save both time and money by being out on the water less - a blessing after early test runs out on Auckland's waters were hindered by unpredictable Spring weather.