Watch: Team NZ destroys Luna Rossa in opening race of America’s Cup World Series regatta

A disastrous first leg has cost Luna Rossa any chance of competing with Team New Zealand in the first race of the America’s Cup World Series.

Team NZ skipper Peter Burling edged counterpart Jimmy Spithill at the starting gates and that was as close as the Italian outfit found themselves in race one.

There were multiple touchdowns for Prada as they headed to gate number one, while Burling had TNZ flying and by the time they reached the gate they were up by over 30 seconds.

Downwind it was much of the same with team NZ extending their lead to 1m 13s.

With the lead still being extended at the halfway mark TNZ were virtually racing themselves with the speed difference into the wind a whopping seven knots with TNZ maxing out at 36 and Prada at 29.

With the lead hitting over 1600m at times, this first race will be demoralising for the Italians and undoubtedly the two other challengers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Te Rehutai crossed the finish line a staggering 3:13 minutes ahead of the Italians, in what was the perfect start for TNZ and their fans.

It is back to the drawing board for the Italians and skipper Spithill, who had positive things to say about TNZ.

”Team NZ did a great job, not too many mistakes. We lost our starting software, but they were much sharper turning the corners."

Burling couldn't believe how fast the boat could go.

"It's incredible the speed and how quickly they can manoeuvre. I really enjoyed the pre-start, then we got a click on them."

In the second race America Magic hit the lead early over INEOS Team UK, who effectively retired after breaking down in the water, allowing their rivals to finish without competition.