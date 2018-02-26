 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: NZ Winter Olympics team led by grinning Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott farewells PyeongChang at closing ceremony

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The New Zealand Winter Olympics team have bid farewell to PyeongChang with two bronze medals on their way home to signify the end of a successful campaign.

The Kiwi squad leave South Korea having finally ended the 26-year Winter Olympics medal drought.
Source: SKY

The squad was represented by approximately 25 athletes and staff at the closing ceremony in PyeongChang Olympic Stadium overnight, with 16-year-old bronze medallists Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous both taking leading roles for their historic achievements.

Sadowski-Synnott was the official flag-bearer for the closing ceremony while Porteous was given the honour of leading the team into the stadium.

Both made history for New Zealand when they earned bronze medals last Thursday, with Sadowski-Synnott's performance in the big air event officially ending New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games.

Porteous then followed up with a bronze medal of his own two hours later in the free ski halfpipe final, becoming the first Kiwi male to ever medal at the Winter Olympics as well as New Zealand's youngest Olympian to finish on the podium.

Related

Olympics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
NZ beat England by three wickets with four balls remaining thanks to a late cameo from Santner in Hamilton.

Mitchell Santner stars in late comeback win for Black Caps in ODI series opener against England

00:15
2
Scotland stunned the reigning champions with a 25-13 win at Murrayfield.

England ordered by Six Nations officials to explain pre-match scuffle in tunnel with Scotland

00:15
3
NZ beat England by three wickets with four balls remaining thanks to a late cameo from Santner in Hamilton.

Black Caps' Mitch Santner saves the day for NZ, smashes huge six to overcome England in scintillating ODI series opener

00:35
4
Stephens finished off Josh Emmett in the second round of their featherweight MMA bout in Orlando.

Graphic warning: UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens puts rival to sleep in brutal KO finish

00:14
5
The Kiwi squad leave South Korea having finally ended the 26-year Winter Olympics medal drought.

Watch: NZ Winter Olympics team led by grinning Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott farewells PyeongChang at closing ceremony

24:37

'Sense of love' - Christchurch woman who visits Kiwis locked up on Australia's Christmas Island aims to show 'someone cares' during visits

Filipa Payne, a mother of five, fundraises money to visit New Zealanders held in the Australian detention centre.

00:30
Lachlan Boshier was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Ryan Crotty as the Crusaders defeated the Chiefs 45-23.

Crusaders win over Chiefs marred by controversial penalty try and yellow card late in Super Rugby thriller

The Crusaders left it late against the Chiefs, coming away with a 45-23 win in Christchurch.

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 