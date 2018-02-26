Watch: NZ Winter Olympics team led by grinning Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott farewells PyeongChang at closing ceremony

The New Zealand Winter Olympics team have bid farewell to PyeongChang with two bronze medals on their way home to signify the end of a successful campaign.

The squad was represented by approximately 25 athletes and staff at the closing ceremony in PyeongChang Olympic Stadium overnight, with 16-year-old bronze medallists Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous both taking leading roles for their historic achievements.

Sadowski-Synnott was the official flag-bearer for the closing ceremony while Porteous was given the honour of leading the team into the stadium.

Both made history for New Zealand when they earned bronze medals last Thursday, with Sadowski-Synnott's performance in the big air event officially ending New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games.