Watch: MLB slugger's bat goes flying into opposition's dugout after losing grip in massive swing

Pita Taumoepenu isn't quite a household name in the US yet but he’s already living the dream.
Born in Texas, the 23-year-old’s single mother had little time outside work, which forced him to spend the first 17 years of his life with his grandparents in Tonga.
Taumoepenu says life in the Pacific was important though.
"My mum also wanted me to grow up in all the culture and know my family and know who I am as a man."
Taumoepenu grew up working on a farm in the tiny village of Pea, where he was friends with former All Black Malakai Fekitoa, and spent his days harvesting taro and watermelon.
His late grandfather always said he would one day go back to the US and become a big sports star – something Taumoepenu struggled to understand.
"I didn't get it at the time," he said.
"I laughed and I'd look at him and I was like, 'what are you talking about?'"
He went from a 17-year-old with no English or football skills to a star linebacker for the University of Utah.
SUPER GRATEFUL
Then last April, he was drafted by five-time Super Bowl champions the San Francisco 49ers.
"I'm just super grateful," he told 1 NEWS' Matt Manukia.
"It's crazy how life changes when you just stay consistent and keep believing."
His speed, agility and aggression are his strengths. Last year he earned almost $1 million in the first year of his four-year contract, but despite the money and TV time, he still gets star-struck every once and while.
At least he was when he met Super Bowl-winning teammate and defensive back Richard Sherman.
"He walked up to me like, 'Pita right?' and I was like, 'damn! this future hall of fame guy knows my name.' I mean, that's crazy!"
So far, Taumoepenu's only played pre-season games but on Friday, he'll get another chance to impress against the Cowboys in this year's pre-season opener.
However, he’s looking past that contest.
"I can't believe I made it this far so just continue to keeping working hard."
Kenya's Nicholas Bett, the 2015 world champion in the 400-metre hurdles, was killed in an early-morning car crash today in the country's famed high-altitude training region, police and his coach said.
Bett was 28 and had only just returned home from the African championships in Nigeria on Monday.
Nandi County police commander Patrick Wambani said Bett was killed in the crash on the road between Eldoret and Kapsabet, two of Kenya's famed distance-running training towns in the Rift Valley region in the west of the country.
Bett's Toyota Prado SUV hit bumps in the road and rolled, his coach, Vincent Mumo, told The Associated Press. Mumo said the accident happened around 6am local time.
Bett won gold in the 400 hurdles at the 2015 world championships in Beijing, a breakthrough victory in that event for Kenya, a powerhouse in middle- and long-distance events.
He also won bronze medals at the African championships in 2014 in the 400 hurdles and 4x400-meter relay.
Athletics Kenya said it sent condolences to Bett's family. Bett's twin brother, Aron, is also an athlete and was part of the Kenyan 4x400 team that won gold at last week's African championships. Nicholas Bett didn't run on that team.