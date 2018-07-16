Watch: Kiwi Tour de France star slams into road, suffers multiple injuries, but bravely vows to ride on

Kiwi cyclist Dion Smith has suffered multiple injuries after crashing on stage nine of the Tour de France today.

The 25-year-old will ride on in the famous race, despite receiving a fracture in his left thumb, bruised ribs, a bruised cheek and cuts to his hand, after crashing into Spanish rider Mikel Landa when he came off his bike in front of Smith.

The team Smith rides for, Wanty-Groupe Gobert, tweeted that their team doctor was confident he would be taking part in Stage 10, starting tomorrow night, following tonight's rest stage.

"It was carnage," Smith told Newshub. "I was on a cobble section and everyone locked up in the bunch and I flipped over my handle bars.

"I suffered no serious injuries so I guess it isn't too serious."