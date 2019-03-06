Watch: Kiwi Special Olympics team welcomed to Abu Dhabi with stirring haka

Team New Zealand has been welcomed to the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi with a powerful haka and pōwhiri to help kick their games campaign off.
The team were the first athletes to arrive for the games after a 20-hour journey from Auckland via Syndey.
Etihad airways organised the warm welcome, that was led by UAE-based Kapa Haka group Ngati Koraha.
The Kiwis then answered back with a haka of their own before leaving the airport.
Team New Zealand are the first of over 4000 athletes from more than 35 countries heading to The Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, which will take place between 14 – 21 March.