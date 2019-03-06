Watch: Kiwi Special Olympics team welcomed to Abu Dhabi with stirring haka

Team New Zealand has been welcomed to the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi with a powerful haka and pōwhiri to help kick their games campaign off.

The team were the first athletes to arrive for the games after a 20-hour journey from Auckland via Syndey.

Etihad airways organised the warm welcome, that was led by UAE-based Kapa Haka group Ngati Koraha.

The Kiwis then answered back with a haka of their own before leaving the airport.