Watch: Joseph Parker channels inner warrior with facial Ta Moko in latest ad for upcoming unification bout with Anthony Joshua

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has appeared in a television ad for his upcoming unification bout, opting to use a Maori facial tattoo to help him discover his inner warrior.

The current WBO champion had a Ta Moko digitally transfered to his face for the advertisement as shots transitioned between him and a Maori warrior staring down the camera.

Parker, who was born and raised in South Auckland, is predominantly of Samoan decent with the 26-year-old often announced by his Fa'amatai title of Lupesoliai La'auli when he wins fights.

His British rival, Joshua, also appears in the ad. where he was compared to a wolf. while a narrator documented the duo as "two beasts so ferocious they cannot be tamed".