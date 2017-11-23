Watch: 'He's off his swede!' Anthony Joshua's promoter entertained by David Higgins' colourful personality

Anthony Joshua's promoter didn't mince his words when talking about David Higgins, saying the Kiwi promoter is "off his swede" when it comes to his business approach.

Higgins has been the subject of ridicule from UK media after a controversial press conference yesterday where he showed footage of Joshua being knocked down while also demanding no less than 35 per cent of the revenue from a unification bout between the UK fighter and Joseph Parker.

"You've got to love this David Higgins - he is absolutely off his swede," Hearn told IFL TV.

"I want to make the fight because I want to see David Higgins over here. I would love to do some press conferences with David Higgins!"

Hearn also played down the press conference yesterday which he took more as a publicity stunt than a demand.

"It was that bad that people were talking about it," he said.