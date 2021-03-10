TODAY |

Watch: A close-up look at how spectacular America's Cup action is filmed

Many Kiwis tuned in for the first day of racing for the Auld Mug, but who's bringing us those spectacular pictures?

From helicopters in the air and chase boats out on the water, their artistry is combining to bring us closer than ever.

“We operate on one rule only, we are always to be anywhere on the racecourse as long as we don't affect the outcome of the race," one camera operator told Seven Sharp.

Reporter Michael Holland ventured out on the water for an enlightening glimpse behind the scenes in the video above.

