Watch: Anthony Joshua's promoter mocks Team Parker's 'broom cupboard' conference with David Higgins impersonation

Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn doesn't appear to be rattled by Team Parker's latest attempts to prove their worth in ongoing discussions of a unification bout between the two heavyweight champions.

David Higgins spoke to media yesterday about his bottom line sum for a bout between Joshua and Parker, stating any lower than 35 per cent of total revenue share would be disrespectful.

However Hearn took more encouragement from the stunt than intimidation.

"It was that bad that people were talking about it," he said.

"You can't have a press conference in a broom cupboard."

Along with their demand, Parker's team released a video of Joshua being knocked down in fights and while sparring - another ploy Hearn wasn't exactly moved by.

"[You can't] put a promotional video out that looks like it's been done by my 8-year-old daughter and expect that to be an example of your commercial worth."

Hearn said despite the the conference, discussions towards a fight were still going.