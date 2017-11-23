 

Watch: Anthony Joshua's promoter mocks Team Parker's 'broom cupboard' conference with David Higgins impersonation

Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn doesn't appear to be rattled by Team Parker's latest attempts to prove their worth in ongoing discussions of a unification bout between the two heavyweight champions.

Eddie Hearn also said he thought the video about Joshua looked like it had been done by his 8-year-old daughter.
David Higgins spoke to media yesterday about his bottom line sum for a bout between Joshua and Parker, stating any lower than 35 per cent of total revenue share would be disrespectful.

However Hearn took more encouragement from the stunt than intimidation.

"It was that bad that people were talking about it," he said.

"You can't have a press conference in a broom cupboard."

David Higgins announced today that discussion were ongoing with Joshua's promoter for a unification bout.
Along with their demand, Parker's team released a video of Joshua being knocked down in fights and while sparring - another ploy Hearn wasn't exactly moved by.

"[You can't] put a promotional video out that looks like it's been done by my 8-year-old daughter and expect that to be an example of your commercial worth."

Parker's camp are still in negotiations for a unification bout with the British boxing star.
Hearn said despite the the conference, discussions towards a fight were still going.

"Negotiations are ongoing and we are hoping a deal can be reached."

