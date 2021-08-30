'Wasn't good enough' - Sophie Pascoe in tears after having to settle for bronze

An emotional Sophie Pascoe says she is not happy to just win bronze in the women's 100m backstroke at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Pascoe finished third in the final tonight, after fading in the second half of the race having had the lead at the turn.

The nine-time gold medallist broke into tears speaking to 1 NEWS after the race, lamenting her own performance.

"The pain of giving it everything and it wasn't good enough," Pascoe said through the tears when asked how she was feeling.

The exhausted swimmer then had to be helped out of the media area, her muscles exhausted from the race.

She later appeared happier, smiling during the medal ceremony.