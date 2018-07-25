 

'I want to smash him' – Joseph Parker promising combinations galore in UK bout with Dillian Whyte

Kiwi boxing sensation Joseph Parker says he's looking for redemption as he heads back into the ring this week to take on another Brit.

In just five days, Parker will take on Dillian Whyte - his first opponent since losing his world title to Anthony Joshua at Easter.

Parker's trainer Kevin Barry says his last fight has served as inspiration for Sunday.

"We come here looking for redemption. There's a fire burning in Joseph Parker's stomach at the moment," he said,

"People that know Joe know he's pretty chilled but let me tell you - there's something burning there at the moment that he's got a point to prove."

But so does Whyte who, like Parker, has only ever lost to Joshua in his professional career.

However, Parker feels that's about to change for his opponent.

"I feel like I'm in better shape than I was in the Joshua fight.

"I want to throw punches and bunches combinations up and down - I want to smash him."

Sunday's bout could be career-defining for Parker because if he wins he could secure himself another fight with Joshua or the other world-title holder Deontay Wilder.

If he loses though, it'll likely be a very long wait for world title opportunities.

Parker could line up another title shot against Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder with a win this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
