Video: Black Sticks women concede late goal to lose Tri-Series opener against Japan

The Black Sticks women have fallen to defeat in their Tri-Series opener in Cromwell, going down 2-1 to Japan this evening.
Akiko Kato grabbed the opener for the visitors, before Sam Harrison equalised for New Zealand, sending the two sides into halftime locked at 1-1.
However, Japan would strike late on, with Shihori Oikawa scoring from a penalty corner to seal the win for the visitors.
The Black Sticks will have a chance to make up for the loss tomorrow, when they face Australia in a Commonwealth Games final rematch.
