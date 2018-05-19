Video: Black Sticks women concede late goal to lose Tri-Series opener against Japan

The Black Sticks women have fallen to defeat in their Tri-Series opener in Cromwell, going down 2-1 to Japan this evening.

Akiko Kato grabbed the opener for the visitors, before Sam Harrison equalised for New Zealand, sending the two sides into halftime locked at 1-1.

However, Japan would strike late on, with Shihori Oikawa scoring from a penalty corner to seal the win for the visitors.