Two-time World Series champion Manny Ramirez to play for Tuatara if ABL season goes ahead

Two-time World Series champion Manny Ramirez will play for the Auckland Tuatara if the Australian Baseball League season goes ahead this summer amid the global pandemic.

Manny Ramirez. Source: Getty

Ramirez, who was the World Series MVP in Boston’s famous 2004 triumph, the team’s first championships in 86 years, is 15th on the all-time home run list having hit 555 in the majors.

He was a 12-time All Star in an MLB career where he played for Indians, Red Sox, Dodgers, White Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays from 1993 to 2011.

The 48-year-old, who approached the Tuatara to play in the upcoming ABL season, will also have to get clearance to get into New Zealand.

Ramirez has played in his Native Dominican Republic and in Asia since the end of his MLB career.

1 NEWS understands former Cy Young winner Félix Hernández has also expressed an interest in playing in Auckland.

The 34-year-old former Seattle Mariners pitcher won the award for the American League in 2010.