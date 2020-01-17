TODAY |

Tuatara suffer loss in first game of series against Cavalry

Source:  1 NEWS

Canberra Cavalry scored a 3-2 walk-off win over Auckland Tuatara in game one of the series in the ABL in Canberra last night.

Jared Walker of the Tuatara (file picture). Source: Photosport

The Cavalry opened the scoring in the first, after David Kandilas hit an RBI double to bring home Tucker Nathans.

Auckland took the lead at the top of the fourth, scoring two runs before Canberra tied things up at 2 in the bottom of the seventh.

After rallying in the ninth innings Canberra came out on top.

The series continues today.

