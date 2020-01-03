Tuatara back to winning ways thanks to Jared Walker's pair of home runs against Geelong

A pair of home runs to in-form first baseman Jared Walker has guided the Auckland Tuatara back to the winner's circle with the Kiwi baseball club picking up a 6-3 win over Geelong Korea last night.

After a hardfought series loss against the Adelaide Giants last week, the Tutara returned home to North Harbour Stadium to begin their four-game series against Geelong.

However, their first game of 2020 wasn't off to a positive start when they gave up two early runs through some poor pitching and fielding.

"We got off to a slow start," manager Stephen Mintz said after the game.

“[Starting pitcher] Kyohei Muranaka wasn’t as sharp as we know he can be and we made a couple of uncharacteristic errors."

But Walker showed some true character to get the team rolling, launching a pair of two-run home runs throughout the game before he was robbed of a third when his deep fly ball to centre field bounced off the top of the wall.

The Los Angeles Dodgers prospect finished the evening three-for-three and improved his season batting average to .333 with the display though.

The win sees the Tuatara's season record improve to 13-12 which is good enough to see them remain on top of the Northeast Division.